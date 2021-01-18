MLK Day looked a little different this year. In Decatur, there were no parades, banquets or service projects. However, The Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois president Corey Walker says it's important to celebrate the ideas and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. everyday.
He says that to be an example, people should take a non-violent approach to unrest and take care of the community. He says to do this by supporting local businesses, help provide education and after-school programs, and serve at local non-profit organizations.
