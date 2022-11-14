DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Dozens gathered at City of Praise Church on Saturday for the Empower the Total Man Breakfast Summit.
Antwane McClelland Sr. and City of Praise Church held the summit.
The morning included prayer, fellowship, speakers and breakfast. It also included information for young men about finances, wellness and careers.
McClelland told WAND News he wanted to hold this summit for young men, because there aren't many summits like this offered in the community.
"I came up with this idea after losing 2 sons," he said. "I mean, I just want to empower men because you always hear about things for women, but never things for men."
McClelland hopes to hold another men's summit in the future or something like it.
