DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Another road has buckled in central Illinois – this time in DeWitt County.
The DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office shared a picture on Facebook at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday of the road, which is located at US Route 51 and Autumn Road. Deputies said IDOT workers went to the scene Wednesday afternoon to repair the pavement.
Drivers are asked to use caution in the area as emergency personnel work at the scene.
A representative with the sheriff’s office told WAND-TV the county has dealt with more than one buckled road this summer, but leadership could not immediately be reached to elaborate. As WAND-TV previously reported, buckled roads have happened this June and July in Champaign and Macon Counties.
On July 2, troopers briefly closed a lane of I-72 traffic near Argenta to fix a buckled road.
Macon County Engineer Bruce Bird told the station steel reinforcements in a lot of concrete pavements cause buckling. When the pavement wants to expand in hot weather, it finds weak spots to exploit.