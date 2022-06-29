DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The dust has settled on the 2022 Illinois primary elections. In the 13th Congressional District there will be two first time candidates seeking a seat in Congress on November 8, 2022.
Nikki Budzinski of Springfield won her primary on the Democratic ticket. Regan Deering of Decatur picked up the win against three other candidates in the Republican primary.
The 13th District was created by state legislative Democrats to possibly gain a seat. But both candidates say they expect the race to be competitive.
Each indicated they expect the big issue this summer will be economics focusing on gas prices and inflation.
