DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Crews celebrated Wednesday as the final beam was placed at the planned Carle at the Riverfront campus in Danville.
The beam was signed by team members of Carle Danville on Fairchild and Carle Danville on Vermilion before it was placed. This signified their important role in the community and in the new facility, a Carle press release said.
The Carle at the Riverfront facility is expected to consolidate services at both of those Carle Danville locations and host over 250 team members from those locations. Current and new specialties will be housed in one comprehensive and modern facility.
“This is certainly an exciting moment for the community as we continue to make progress on Carle at The Riverfront,” Heather Tucker, MSN, director, Carle east region services said. “This final beam ensures our facilities have a strong foundation and moves us forward in our goals to improving the health of the communities we serve. Every step brings us closer to making this incredible facility a reality for the people of Vermilion County.”
Carle said the nearly $70 million investment in this facility is set to be one of Vermilion County's largest in 50 years. It will be over 152,000 square feet in area and will occupy 17 acres of land. CATR will feature both a Medical Office Building and Ambulatory Surgery Center to meet growing community needs.
It will be located near the Vermilion County Museum and will integrate public transport hubs within the campus. It will also provide retail and commercial improvement to the area.
“Carle at The Riverfront is revolutionary, not only for patients and the community, but for our hard working team members as well,” Tucker said. “We knew that having them be part of this special moment was important, and we are so thankful for all that they do each and every day.”
CATR building completion and occupancy is expected in early 2023.
