CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Carle Foundation Hospital is now scheduling elective procedures for the community.
Elective surgeries will begin on May 11. The Carle Foundation Hospital Operation Room and Ambulatory Surgery Centers in Champaign and Danville will be open 6 days a week through May. Before a surgery or procedure, all patients scheduled for a procedure will have a COVID-19 test within 72 hours before the procedure.
Requirements:
- A negative test is required for all non-emergent procedures.
- Your provider will give you specific details on how to obtain your COVID test.
- On the day of surgery or procedure, all staff and patients will be provided with PPE and screened for COVID symptoms.
- Drivers will drop off patients and will receive updates via cell phone.
Following the same procedures as other hospitals in the region and in the U.S., and at the guidance of public health, visitors are still limited at Carle. In order to limit the spread of illness and protect their patients and staff.
"Of course, urgent conditions will move forward with appropriate protection," Says Dr. Blair Rowitz, Associate Chief Medical Officer at Carle.
For more information visit Carle.org
