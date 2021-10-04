BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - Cass County's sheriff expressed frustration with drugs being sold in the area after a bust in Beardstown.
On Monday night, Sheriff Devron Ohrn posted a video to the sheriff's office Facebook page to say 806 W. 7th St., which has been a location of drug sales, has been shut down. To those who bought heroin or meth from this address, he said the "business is closed."
"The business owner, I guess you could say, is in the Schuyler County Jail," Ohrn said.
He went on to say he is "sick and tired" of meth being sold in Cass County.
"You are ruining the lives of everybody," he said. "Whether they're doing the drugs or not, it destroys families. It destroys the lives of their children for a drug."
He said those who want to sell these drugs should leave Cass County.
"As long as I'm around here, we are going to keep fighting this and I'm not going to give up," Ohrn said. "I have a great group of people that we just added to and we're not going to stop."
Those who bought drugs from this address are "on a list you don't want to be on," he added.
"If you dropped drugs drugs off here, well, better get to running, because it's not going to be good for you here anytime soon," Ohrn said.
