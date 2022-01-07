(WAND) - After COVID-19 cases related to the Omicron variant in the U.S. spiked recently, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it's possible they could fall as fast as they rose.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky suggested the American surge might be visualized as an "ice pick" and follow South Africa, which is past an Omicron variant surge. COVID-19 diagnoses have historically been shown in "waves", per an NBC News report.
"I do think in places that we are seeing this really steep incline, that we may well see also a precipitous decline," Walensky said in a Friday media briefing.
Compared to two weeks ago, NBC News analysis found new U.S. virus cases have risen by more than 204 percent.
