EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A Central Illinois football standout is beating the odds after a crash that could have been so much worse.
"I know God had his hands around him,” Tristin Duncan’s mother Amanda Sloan, said. “I have seen his car. It is a miracle he is as well off as he is."
The crash happened Tuesday night near 1500th Avenue and Nazarene Road in Effingham County. The Sheriff’s Office said Tristin Duncan lost control of his car, spun out and went down a hill. Duncan is now recovering at Carle Hospital in Champaign.
“He already has more going for him than they were expecting,” Duncan’s mother said describing her son’s condition. She credits the prayer of student athletes, rival teams, and strangers for his recovery. On Wednesday, they all gathered for a 30-minute prayer rally in Effingham.
"That is probably the best feeling a Momma can have and that there are so many prayer warriors out there for him and that we serve an almighty God,” Sloan said.
Duncan’s mother says her son has bleeding on the brain but is recovering. His breathing team was taken out on Wednesday.
"Tristin didn't know he would have a near death experience but by God's grace he was saved,” a student said at Wednesday’s prayer rally. They took his breathing tube out and he is breathing on his own, so that is good news. Our Prayers are working.”
Sloan says Duncan’s football training could also be to thank for his quick recovery.
"The fact that he is an athlete and in such good shape probably helped him a lot as far as not having any internal injuries because he has abs of steel, I am sure he would tell you,” she said.
In addition to Effingham High School's prayer vigil, several schools from around central Illinois showed their support for Tristin via Twitter.
Mt. Zion players held number 11 jerseys to honor him. Other schools sending prayers to Tristin, his family and the Effingham community. The Hearts wide receiver had 70 receptions last season as a junior for over 14 hundred yards and 14 touchdowns.
Duncan was a 4A All-State Honorable Mention in 2019 and his mom says it's because of his incredible fitness level and conditioning that he's recovering faster than doctors predicted.
“Typically, when they see injuries like this in older people, this is not the normal outcome,” Sloan said. “They would sedate and intubated much longer, and I think football is going to be down the road a while. We're just going to work on getting him better, and upright, and back to himself."
Doctors are monitoring Duncan’s conditions and if he continues to improve, he is expected to be removed from the ICU on Thursday.
Tristin currently holds five Division Two offers.
