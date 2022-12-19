(WAND WEATHER)- As expected, the first phase of our late week snowstorm is underway.
A "Winter Storm Watch" goes into effect Thursday and lasts into Friday evening for Central Illinois.
Accumulating snow, strong winds, and bitterly cold temperatures will produce blizzard or near blizzard conditions.
As we get closer to the start of the storm, expect the "Watch" to be upgraded to a "Winter Storm Warning" or a "Blizzard Warning".
Stay up to date with the latest weather conditions with WAND.
