SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois Springfield announced plans to commemorate Veterans Day with a flag-raising ceremony.
The event, scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, will take place at Student Life Plaza, which is on the east side of campus. It will feature remarks from speaker Alicia Tate-Nadeau, who is director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.
Tate-Nadeau was the first woman to be promoted to brigadier general in the Illinois Army National Guard.
In addition to the guest speaker, UIS Interim Chancellor Karen Whitney will speak. There will be music from the UIS Music Camerata Scholars.
Paid visitor parking for this event is available in Lot B at Student Life Plaza. Marked media vehicles can park in lots A or B.
