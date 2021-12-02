CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A brief traffic closure is planned in Champaign for routine storm sewer maintenance.
City officials said Visu-Sewer Construction Inc. will close short sections of northbound traffic on the west side of Walnut Street from Clark Street to Main Street. Traffic on the west side will merge into one lane through a short construction work zone.
This closure will be for a short amount of time. Work is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 3 starting and 7 a.m. It will be done by 4 p.m. on the same day.
"The city appreciates the cooperation of travelers in the area and encourages caution when traveling through work zones," a press release said.
