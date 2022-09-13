CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign City Council will discuss their partnership with the New American Welcome Center and their initiatives to make Champaign County more welcoming for immigrants.
Champaign County and The New American Welcome Center at the university YMCA collaborated on a Welcoming Plan that outlines a strategy for using resources to build a more inclusive and fair community.
Welcome Week began September 9th and will end September 18th. It will showcase the movement of communities aiming to be more welcoming for everyone, including immigrants.
"We will be letting the community and council know about the welcoming activities that are occurring across the county as well as the city's support of these initiatives. We will also be sharing information and an update on the Champaign County welcoming plan which was released in 2021." said Mary Roberson, from the City of Champaign.
The plan is divided up into five sections, each focused on a different area of demand: economic opportunity, public safety, health and well-being, language and education, and citizenship and civic participation.
They provide direct support to members of immigrant communities and then we are a partner of theirs and we work with them to develop welcoming plans assisted with doing community feedback and input surveys of community partners and businesses here in the city to find out ways that we can best serve the needs of our varying immigrant communities." also said Roberson.
The City of Champaign will further discuss this topic at tonight's meeting.
