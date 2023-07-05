MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Forest Preserve District is celebrating 75 years this year with a special exhibit at the Museum of the Grand Prairie, and more!
The very first preserve opened in 1948 called, The Lake of the Woods. Here, people visited what was once 260 acres of a beach, and a 40ft tall sea slide. Today, it is a lake where people utilize it in a different way.
“The recreational use of that area has changed over the years. People now come out to Lake of the Woods for fishing, we do have paddle boats and kayaks that are available for people, and also that area is used a lot for picnicking and family times.” said Marketing Manager at the Champaign County Forest Preserve District, Lisa Sprinkle.
But their history doesn't end there. Since then, they've added an additional 6 preserves with different attractions.
“We offer a little bit of everything for everybody. We have a golf course, we have the museum, there’s the botanical garden where people come out to, we offer over 47 miles of trails throughout all 7 preserves.” said Sprinkle.
