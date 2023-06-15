CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department will be conducting training at the McDonald's that is slated to be rebuilt at 1812 N. Neil St.
The training will take place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Crews will focus on firefighter rescues using theatrical smoke to create conditions similar to an actual firefighter rescue.
