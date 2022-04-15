CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department has lost a hero as K-9 Officer Cash has died.
The dog's death followed a Friday "last ride" procession in the city, which featured local first responders and K-9 officers throughout the region. Cash was in poor health before his death.
After eight years of service with Champaign police, Cash was retired from active duty in July 2021 due to health concerns. In retirement, Cash had a quiet life with his handler, Officer Kristina Trock, and Lando, the department's other K-9 officer.
Cash's career included high profile cases. One major case involved a drug bust with a value of over $1 million.
The K-9 was nine years old at the time of his death Friday.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.