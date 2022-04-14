CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A retired K-9 officer will be honored by Champaign police with a "last ride" procession.
Cash, a German shepherd, joined the Champaign Police Department in 2013 and received certification through the North American Police Work Dog Association as a police utility K-9. His career included high-profile cases, including a drug bust with a value of over $1 million.
Cash was retired from active duty in July 2021 due to health concerns. He was eight years old. Since retirement, Cash enjoyed a life of quiet rest with his handler, Officer Tina Trock, and other department K-9 Lando.
Cash will be part of a large procession Friday morning. The animal is alive Thursday but in poor health. He is expected to pass in veterinary care, per a Champaign police spokesperson.
“To departments around the world, K-9's are important members of the police family,” said Interim Police Chief Thomas Petrilli. “K-9 Cash showed nothing but pride in his work and determination to be the best K-9 partner he could be. This no doubt reflected the efforts of his handler, Officer Tina Trock, and our thoughts are with her on this difficult day.”
The large procession will include local first responders and K-9 officers from throughout region. It will take on the following path, beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, while moving at a slow speed:
- Procession will begin in Champaign on Prospect Avenue, north of Interstate Dr, traveling south toward E Windsor Rd
- Turn left (east) onto E Windsor Rd, toward Neil St
- Turn right (south) onto S Neil Street/N Dunlap Avenue, Savoy
Traffic impact is possible along the procession route.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.