CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Dog parks and Tennis courts are now re-opening in Champaign with new and revised restrictions during COVID-19.
On Tuesday, May, 5, the Champaign Park District announced they will be opening Hessel Park, Lindsay Courts, and Sunset Ridge courts at noon.
However, people will still have to follow a couple of guidelines if they want to see them remain open.
Dog Park Guidelines:
- Stay home if sick.
- Maintain social distancing of 6 ft or more.
- Wear a face covering when 6 ft distance can’t be maintained.
- Do not pet other dogs without permission.
Tennis Courts Guidelines:
- Courts are open for single use only (no doubles).
- All players must have their own equipment including individual balls for serves.
- Players shall not touch the opponent’s served balls, but return their opponent’s balls by use of racquet.
- Social distancing of 6 ft must be observed.
- Champaign Park District programs and private lessons have priority usage of courts.
Champaign Park Districts Director of Marketing, Chelsea Norton says people are still encouraged to wear face masks when they go to the parks.
At this time, they are working on opening up Clark, Eisner, and Spalding. WAND will update when more information becomes available
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.