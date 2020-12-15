CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND) - Champaign Unit 4 School District board members vote to remove emergency snow days and replace them with E-learning days.
Board members voted to move forward with their E-learning program, where students will be able to continue their school work on emergency snow days.
"This pilot program allowed these districts to be able to continuously educate students through the use of technology and E-learning platforms," says Linda Matkowski, the Chief Financial Officer for Unit 4.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced students to adapt to online learning, making E-learning days possible from this point on. Matkowski says this is beneficial for students who rely on the momentum of going to school 5 days a week.
She says, "We now have the flexibility to not have to interrupt instruction, which would be helpful for students that are, you know, sort of working through lesson plans and activities and things with their teachers."
All students will have access to WiFi as well as Chromebooks, but in the rare case students are not able to access their laptops, alternative forms of learning will be provided. "It doesn't necessarily have to be electronic learning, it can be paper packet learning, it can be textbook assignments," Matkowski tells WAND News.
The proposal is now in the hands of the Regional Office of Education. If approved, it will then be sent to the State Board of Education.
