CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A longtime Champaign police sergeant has announced his retirement.
Sgt. Thomas Frost is serving his final day with the Champaign Police Department Tuesday. He had been with the department for 28 years after starting service on June 25, 1991.
“Sergeant Frost has made a lasting impact on our community and the Champaign Police Department, and I extend my sincere appreciation for his service,” said Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb. “He’s embodied what it means to serve through trust, integrity and respect and he will be missed by those inside and outside of our Department. I wish him nothing but happiness in life’s next chapter.”
Frost became a sergeant in 2001 after serving as a community policing officer from 1995-2001. At the time of his retirement, he was a supervisory sergeant in the patrol division. Other roles Frost served include hostage negotiator, assistant team leader and field training officer. Department leaders said Frost was “instrumental” in making sure three presidential visits to Champaign-Urbana were safe and secure.
Frost received the Chiefs Distinguished Leadership Award in 2014. In 2005, he earned the highest honor the Champaign Police Department can give – the Medal of Valor.
In a press release, Frost said he will remember his time on the force fondly.
“What I will miss the most is the daily contact with our community members and assisting them in making their lives better,” said Frost. “It has been an absolute privilege to have worked for the City of Champaign and for all of our community members. I am very grateful for all of the opportunities I have received and the friendships I have made.”