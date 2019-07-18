CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign leaders are stressing their commitment to support all citizens, regardless of immigration status.
A City of Champaign press release said the community is committed to promoting a “friendly, inclusive and welcoming” environment. It said federal matters related to immigration will not involve the Champaign Police Department.
In the words of the city, Champaign is emphasizing the following points:
- Champaign Police do not take part in ICE immigration raids or immigration enforcement operations involving suspected undocumented residents.
- The State of Illinois’ TRUST Act prohibits local law enforcement from assisting with any federal immigration enforcement operation.
- Champaign Police will not stop, arrest, search, or detain anyone solely based on their nationality or immigration status.
- If known, Champaign Police will not share information about an undocumented individual with federal officials.
- As required by law, Champaign Police enforces warrants that have been issued by a court of law, but does not enforce federal Immigration Detainers or Hold Requests.
Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen issued a statement in support of Champaign’s efforts:
“I want to reassure Champaign’s residents and guests that the City of Champaign remains committed to fostering a friendly, inclusive, and welcoming community for all who choose to live here. We remain fully supportive of the wonderfully diverse community of immigrants who have chosen to call Champaign home. I thank all the members of our community who have extended a warm welcome, a neighborly hand, or a reassuring word with those who might be facing adversity during these challenging times.
But the City of Champaign is not just resting on words, we have taken positive actions to support all of our residents. Champaign’s Office of Equity, Community, and Human Rights leads the City’s efforts to foster a welcoming community by facilitating positive discussions and ensuring a hate-free community and promote safety through solidarity. The City has also expanded its partnership with the University YMCA’s New American Welcome Center and hosted our first Flag Day Celebration and citizenship resource fair, along with our continuing participation in our community’s celebration of Welcoming Week. In addition to the New American Welcome Center, the City also engages regularly and supports the work of the Refugee Center and the Immigration Project. The City will also take an active role in supporting the 2020 Census to make sure that all our residents are included and counted in a respectful and culturally sensitive manner. The City is also a proud member of national organizations that support immigrant rights, including Cities for Citizenship and Welcoming America.
The City of Champaign welcomes our immigrant neighbors both new and established and encourages all to enjoy, contribute, and thrive in our wonderful city. I applaud all our residents who continue to embrace our community’s diversity and show unconditional respect for others. Everyone who has selected Champaign as their home deserves the same opportunity to enjoy a safe, friendly, and welcoming environment.”
The city is reminding people that residents who believe they are facing discrimination can call Champaign’s Office of Equity, Community and Human Rights by phone at (217)403-8830. Claims will be investigated, the city said, and “appropriate measures necessary” will be taken to protect human rights. Leaders said complaints “are handled in a fair and equitable manner, regardless of the complainant’s religion, national origin or immigration status”.
Additionally, someone who believes they are the victim of a crime can call Champaign police at (217)333-8911. In an emergency, 911 is the number to call.