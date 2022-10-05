CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign Township will continue negotiations with C-U at Home for their shelter building on Washington Street.
The Township originally offered $975,000 for the building but the offer was declined by the Executive Director at the building. Melissa Courtwright explained that they need enough money to pay off their mortgage and to set themselves up somewhere else.
Though a decision hasn't been made yet, Courtwright believes with winter approaching quickly, it will bring a sense of urgency.
“We needed to pay the mortgage off for this building, that was one of the first hurdles that we needed to clear and that was a pretty substantial hurdle for us. But on top of that, we needed to have a real opportunity to develop our capacity for winter,” said Courtwright.
The Township is planning on making the current mid-barrier shelter a low-barrier shelter. Meaning regardless if the person is sober or not, shelter will still be available.
Both parties remain optimistic and plan to come to a decision soon.
“We have the same goal we want to serve homeless individuals as long as our conversations continue to be centered around that we will continue to move forward. The where I know feels really important and it is but for us the most important part is we are able to serve people," stated Courtwright.
Champaign Township supervisor Andrew Quarnstrom did not make a comment, but he remains confident that they will come to an agreement.
