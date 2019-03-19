MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Charges against three men who were accused of gun-related crimes have been dropped.
Court records show charges against Jechelle Hendrix, Roy Wilks and Cory Marquis were dismissed. WAND-TV reached out to Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott to learn why charges were dropped in each case.
Marquis faced a charge of attempted murder, along with counts of aggravated battery and being an armed habitual criminal, after police said he shot another man in June of 2018. In his case, Scott said the victim recanted their statement.
Roy Wilks was accused of shooting at another person outside of a Decatur liquor store in September. Police said multiple gunshots were fired in the direction of the victim as they ran. Wilks faced charges of attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Scott told WAND-TV his charges were dropped because the whereabouts of the victim and an eyewitness are unknown.
Jechelle Hendrix was charged with breaking into a woman’s apartment through a window in September and pointing a handgun at her before stealing a rental car. He faced nine charges, including counts of home invasion, motor vehicle theft, possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and domestic battery. Scott said charges in his case were dismissed because DNA results were inconclusive.