Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Showers this morning with clearing during the afternoon hours as drier air moves in on gusty breezes. High 52F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.