NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAND) – A chemo patient and his nurse posted a video of a duet the performed together at a Nashville hospital.
Penn Pennington is a long-time Nashville session guitarist who played at the Grand Ole Opry for 23 years. He’s currently undergoing chemotherapy at Sarah Cannon Cancer Center.
When his nurse found out he was a musician she brought in her guitar and convinced him to sing with her. Nurse Alex and Pennington turned their love of music into a bedside music jam.
The duo decided to perform a version of “O Holy Night.” The video was recorded by Pennington’s daughter.
"My dad’s nurse, Alex, heard that he was a guitar player, so she brought her guitar for him to play during his chemotherapy treatments and sang O Holy Night with him. Who knew she could also sing!!" Brandi Mykle Leath wrote on Facebook. "Please share and let's get Alex some buzz for nurse of the year!! She's amazing! #alexatsarahcannon"