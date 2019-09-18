CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An October opening day is set for Chick-fil-A in Champaign.
The new business will be at 2301 N. Prospect Ave., The News-Gazette said, in a location that used to be Ruby Tuesday before it shut down in July 2016. The official opening time will be 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 10.
Bob Williamson, the restaurant operator, said he will offer free Chick-fil-A for a year to the first 100 adult guests. A 12-hour campout for the opening will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 9, but limited slots are available.
Williamson said they will be filled on a "first-come, first-serve basis".
There are more than 40 Illinois Chick-fil-A locations. A former restaurant at the Illini Union in Urbana closed its doors in 2013.