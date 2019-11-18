(WAND) – Chick-Fil-A has stopped giving money to groups with a history of taking an anti-LGBTQ stance.
Per CNBC, the company gave millions of dollars over the years to The Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes – groups that in the past have opposed same-sex marriage. CEO Dan Cathy has made public comments against gay marriage.
LGBTQ activists have criticized Chick-Fil-A for both. After its lease expires, Chick-Fil-A’s first restaurant in the UK will close following an LGBTQ rights group’s protests.
The fast food chain is going to fund other organizations, as a spokeswoman told the Thomson Reuters Foundation the company “made multi-year commitments” to both The Salvation Army and Fellowship that were fulfilled in 2018. She said Chick-Fil-A’s focus will shift to addressing “education, homelessness and hunger”.
Drew Anderson, director of campaigns and rapid response for GLAAD, said in a statement that Chick-Fil-A must do more.
“If Chick-Fil-A is serious about their pledge to stop holding hands with divisive anti-LGBTQ activists, then further transparency is needed regarding their deep ties to organizations like Focus on the Family, which exist purely to harm LGBTQ people and families,” he said in a statement.
CNBC reached out to Chick-Fil-A for comment on the matter and was told it had nothing else to add.