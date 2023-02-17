PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A Chillicothe man, Tyler W. Massengill, 32, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty Thursday to the malicious use of fire and an explosive to damage, and attempt to damage, the Planned Parenthood Peoria Health Center building in Peoria.
Massengill admitted that he maliciously set fire to the PHC on January 15, 2023.
Since being arrested on January 24, Massengill has remained in the custody of the United States Marshals.
His sentencing is scheduled for July 6, 2023, at the U.S. Courthouse in Peoria before U.S. District Court Judge James E. Shadid.
Massengill faces a mandatory minimum sentence of imprisonment of at least five years and could receive up to 20 years in prison.
The charges also carry up to three years of supervised release and a possible fine of up to $250,000.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.