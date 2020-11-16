JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A California man, who calls Jacksonville home, is investing in historic buildings.
Scotty DeWolf owns the Congregational Church UCC on West College Avenue.
He said the church was originally built in 1835 on the square and was apart of the Underground Railroad.
"Major history was formed in this building and it's ground zero and a wonderful historic touch stone for the ethnic community for that reason."
In 2004, the National Park Service labeled the church a prominent location along the Underground Railroad.
On the 3rd floor of the church there is a black history museum and history on the underground railroad.
To learn more about the church, click here.
