Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Rev. Manker Harris, who fought for civil rights in the 1960s, has passed away. He was 88.
During his life Harris was drawn to a ministry in the civil rights movement. In 1968 he was the recipient of the Human Relations Award from the Human Relations Committee in Decatur.
Reverend Harris participated in the civil rights march on Selma, Alabama in March of 1965. He traveled to Washington, D.C., Boston and Memphis in his fight for civil justice. In recent years he was a volunteer for the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library in Springfield.
He passed away on September 27, 2021.
