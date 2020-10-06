DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Pet owners whose cat or dog may have ear mites could be part of a treatment study held out of a Decatur clinic.
Leaders with the Northgate Pet Clinic said ear mites can cause multiple problems if left untreated, including bacterial infections, ear canal swelling and - eventually - either partial or total deafness. In cats, brown or black dirt specs that look like coffee grounds in an ear could be a sign of ear mites.
Warmer weather and balmy temperatures in recent months led to an "ideal breeding ground" for ear mites, the clinic said. Ear mites are highly contagious among animals.
"For pet owners in multi-pet homes, treatment for ear mites can quickly add up, because every pet in the household should be treated to control the problem," the clinic said. "Fortunately, for cat owners in Decatur and the surrounding areas, Northgate Pet Clinic is participating in a national clinical study for a new medication to treat ear mites."
The clinic said only one cat in a household needs to have ear mites for a pet owner to take part in the study. Owners will get free exams and treatment for as many as five household cats and $100 for completing the study. In addition, up to five household dogs can be treated for ear mites during the study period and can also get a heartworm test, should one be needed.
Pet owners have to agree to treat all animals with all provided medications, Northgate said. They have to complete a 30-day daily log and finish all scheduled follow-up visits in the 30 days of the study.
“Because ear mites are so contagious among pets, we are pleased that the study includes treatment of all the pets in the household,” said Dr. Larry Baker of Northgate Pet Clinic. "Cats that are allowed outdoors and indoor cats in multi-pet households where other pets may go outdoors are especially at risk of an ear mite infestation.”
In cats, ear mite symptoms can include the animal shaking their head, laying down on its ears or vigorously scratching its ears. The animal might hold its ears in strange positions or twitch them, and the inside of the ears could have "black or brown, oily discharge."
Pet owners are encouraged to make a veterinarian appointment if their animal shows any of those signs.
Cats who have ear mites and haven't had any medication used for treatment in the last 90 days could be eligible, per the clinic. Open enrollment will soon close.
Pet owners can reach Northgate by calling (217)877-4393 to see if they qualify. Eligibility and clinical study details can be found here.
