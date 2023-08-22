DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Community harm reduction boxes are starting to be installed throughout Decatur-Macon County.
Back in July, WAND News first reported that Heritage Behavioral Health Center will roll out community Narcan boxes, in conjunction with the Macon County Health Department.
At the beginning of August, the Macon County Health Department announced it had started installing the Narcan boxes at various locations and its own location on East Condit Street.
"Our mission is to keep people safe and alive," said Amber Holthaus, Director of Clinical Nursing Services.
In partnership with the Phoenix Center in Springfield, harm reduction boxes will be installed throughout the area and will be filled with Narcan and Fentanyl testing strips for anyone to grab for free.
"It's very important for people to carry Narcan with them, even if they don't have direct contact with someone who is a drug user. Because you never know where you are going to run into an overdose situation," said Holthaus.
Boxes have been installed at Dove Inc., Good Samaritan Inn, and the Oasis Center in Decatur. Holthaus said she would like to see other churches and community organizations install the boxes.
Those organizations interested should contact Amber Holthaus at the MCHD, (217) 423-6988.
