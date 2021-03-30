CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign-Urbana chapter of Standing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) organized a sign visibility event on Tuesday evening.
SURJ said they had a few goals with this event.
"This is, first and foremost, for our Asian American or Asian community members to show them that we support them, you know, there's room for them here, we want you, we love you, you're welcome here," said Lexi Rayburn, a member of CU SURJ.
Rayburn hopes this event will help make a statement for Asians everywhere, not just in Central Illinois.
"Even though Champaign Urbana may not have a really high hate crime statistics, compared to some places in like California, we just want everybody who comes here to understand that they're welcome here."
Participants of all ages attended the event to show their support and solidarity for Asians.
"Not only Asian people, not only black people, but literally everyone needs to step up and change things where it's never going to happen," said one protester, Autumn Ellis.
Another protester shared her reaction to the Atlanta Spa Shooting that killed 6 Asian women.
"It's really disgusting how there's still so much hatred, especially for COVID. It's kind of disturbing how a mass shooting has to happen for action to be made," said Heidi Wang.
Wang says she hopes this event and others, big or small will help people understand what many Asians go through in America.
"I just hope people recognize the racism that Asian people have to go through and they make a real change," Wang said.
