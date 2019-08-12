CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A confirmed tornado touched down in Christian County Monday night, authorities said.
According to the National Weather Service, the tornado hit near Stonington and northeast of Taylorville.
WAND-TV talked to Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp, who said he did not see any damage in the Stonington area. He did tell WAND-TV he heard about power lines down Friday night just south of Assumption on Old Route 51. Those were down as of 10:40 p.m.
Other damage in the county included a tree falling on a house south of Assumption and a power line on the road three miles south of Stonington. A tree was across the road in Edinburg late Monday, according to Kettelkamp.
No further information was available Monday night.