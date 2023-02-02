SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A basketball style bracket contest is underway once again conducted by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA). Makers Madness allows the public to nominate and vote on “The coolest thing made in Illinois.”
This is the fourth year for the contest. The first-year winner was the Caterpillar 747F mining truck manufactured by Caterpillar in Decatur. The second year saw a traffic signal heater win. While the most recent winner was the Rivian R1T truck manufactured in Normal.
Nominations are being accepted through February 19, 2023.
