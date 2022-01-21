Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Law enforcement is getting its chance to speak directly to lawmakers as to why criminal penalties should be toughened at a time when the General Assembly as been looking to ease sentences and bail provisions.
Retiring Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow, speaking on behalf of downstate police departments, told a legislative task force Friday officers are leaving Illinois believing the state does not support them.
“We need officers. Recruitment retention right now we are losing officers,” Winslow stated. “I’ve lost three officers to the state of Indiana last year who are going to a state that they think is more supportive.
Winslow also called for high bail and stiff penalties for criminals using guns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.