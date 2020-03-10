COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois now has 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) after more were announced Tuesday.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, at least several of the new cases are the first outside of Chicago and Cook County to test positive at an IDPH lab. They include a Kane County woman in her 60s and a teen from McHenry County.
These two people had no history of travel to the area affected by the coronavirus and no connection to a known case. Public health officials are reaching out to their close contacts.
“As we anticipated, the number of cases in Illinois is increasing and now includes the first cases outside of Chicago and Cook County,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “The state of Illinois continues to take action to reduce spread of COVID-19 in Illinois and we again want to encourage people to start thinking and preparing now in the event they are not able to go to work, if schools are closed, if public transportation is not available, and how else their lives will be disrupted by this outbreak.”
At least one of the 19 people - and probably more, per health officials - acquired COVID-19 in the Illinois community. Surveillance testing is expected to lead to additional cases being revealed as it continues.
There are four new cases in Cook County, including two men in their 40's and 70's, and two women in their 40's and 60's. Two men in their 40's are newly diagnosed in Chicago.
"Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of these individuals and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case," IDPH said. "These most recent cases are in isolation and doing well."
As always, authorities are asking people to wash their hands frequently, cover their coughs and sneezes, and stay home when they're sick.