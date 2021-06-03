SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon on Thursday confirmed the death of a 42-year-old man shot in Athens on May 27.
Corey Markey of Athens died at Springfield's Memorial Medical Center at 4:43 a.m. He was shot during an argument between two neighbors in Athens.
An autopsy was performed early Thursday morning and preliminary results indicated Markey died of a gunshot wound. Illinois State Police and the Sangamon County Coroner's Office are investigating his death as a homicide.
Randy G. Wasilewski, 69, was arrested for the shooting and initially charged with four counts of attempted first degree murder, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and one county of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Due to Markey's death, Menard County State's Attorney Gabe Grosboll said he will file first degree murder charges against Wasilewski in the coming days.
Grosboll said the new charges will be read to Wasilewski when he returns to court on June 8.
Wasilewski remained in custody at the Menard County Jail Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at $2 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.