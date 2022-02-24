LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators released the name of a man killed in a rural Lincoln crash.
The single-vehicle crash happened on Monday, Feb. 21. The body of 59-year-old Edwin Deilkes was recovered from Salt Creek.
An autopsy was completed Thursday. Results of the autopsy were not made available in a press release from the Logan County Coroner's Office.
The Logan County Sheriff's Office and the Logan County Coroner's Office are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.