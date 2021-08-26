DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Coroner has identified the man shot and killed during a shooting in Decatur on Wednesday.
The coroner identified the body of the deceased as Nicholas O. Demmer, 35, of Decatur.
At approximately 10:19 p.m., the Decatur Police Department responded to shots fired at the 1000 block of E. Wood. Upon arrival police located Demmer suffering from a gunshot wound. Moments later he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Authorities say two other Decatur residents, a 31-year-old male and 23-year-old male, also suffered gunshot wounds at the scene and were transported to a local hospital.
The apparent gunshot trauma was noted in preliminary examination of the body, though an autopsy for Demmer has been scheduled for Friday.
No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is on-going, with the processing of the crime scene and interviewing of witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Decatur Police Deptartment or Crimestoppers.
WAND News will continue to follow this developing story overnight and provide details as they become available from law enforcement.
