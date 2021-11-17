CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- One man succumbed to his injuries after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the pedestrian as Justin Bradley Young, 29, of Champaign, Illinois.
Young was pronounced dead at the Carle Hospital Emergency Department at 12:02 a.m. on November 17.
The coroner states Young died from blunt force injuries he received when he was struck by the vehicle.
According to officials on Nov. 16, at approximately 11:14 p.m., Champaign Police responded to the area of East Bradley Avenue and North Neil Street for the report of an accident with injuries.
Police say once on the scene officers discovered a pedestrian in the roadway with life-threatening injuries.
The pedestrian, a 29-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Officers say the preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian was walking northbound across Bradley Avenue when he fell and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
Police say the driver of the vehicle has cooperated with police and was not impaired during the incident.
No tickets have been issued and the Illinois State Police are assisting with the investigation and reconstruction of the accident scene.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to please call police at 217-351-4545.
This crash is under investigation by the Champaign Police Department and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.