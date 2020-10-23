DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Police said a 33-year-old pregnant woman was killed in a shooting early Friday morning in Decatur.
According to Macon County Coroner Michael Day, Shatia S. Brooks was pronounced dead at a home in the 1400 block of East Hickory Street.
An autopsy completed Friday afternoon revealed that the cause of Brooks' death was a gunshot wound to the head, Day said.
Decatur police officers were called to the scene at 4:18 a.m. Preliminary indications suggest the shooter fired into the residence from the outside, striking the woman, deputy police Chief Jason Walker said in a news release.
Day said the police department's detective division is still investigating Brooks' homicide. An inquest of her death is pending.
Brooks' family released the following statement Friday evening:
"This is devastating and (we) hope to find the person responsible, not only for her, but also her unborn son. We continue to pray for strength for our family and the ones she touched in the community."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS.
