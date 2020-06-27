SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County coroner has identified the third victim who died in the shooting that took place at Bunn-O-Matic Warehouse Friday.
Marsha Strumpher, 54, of Springfield, was pronounced dead at 4:36 p.m. Saturday at St. John's Hospital. The death is still being investigated.
Earlier Saturday afternoon, the coroner identified the two other victims shot and killed at the warehouse shooting.
Christopher Aumiller, 25, of Springfield and William Gibbons, 61, of Springfield, were both pronounced at the scene at Stevenson Dr. Both individuals died from multiple gunshot wounds.
The shooting occurred at 11 a.m. Friday.
About three hours later, officials found the suspect, Michael L. Collins dead inside his car in Morgan County. Police say he shot himself.
Police are still looking for a motive.
