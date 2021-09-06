SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Preliminary autopsy reports suggest a man whose body was recovered from the Sangamon River had drowned, a coroner's report said.
Police said authorities recovered the body of 50-year-old Riverton man Chad Taylor Friday on the east bank of the river. Taylor went under in the river Thursday near the Wheeland Park boat ramp.
Officers had said Taylor became fatigued and went under because of the current. He was underwater for about five minutes before responders were called to the scene.
A Monday press release from Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the autopsy found no evidence of any injury or trauma to Taylor.
The Sangamon County Coroner's Office is continuing to investigate.
