DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County coroner has set an inquest date for a man killed in a Decatur shooting.
The inquest for Stonee O. Adams, 32, will take placed at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17.
A 19-year-old suspect accused of killing Adams, identified by authorities as Deonte M. Drake, pleaded not guilty to the crime in April.
Police had responded at 1:45 a.m. on April 9 to the 100 block of Dipper Lane for a report of shots fired. Adams was found in an apartment complex parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.
Adams then died in hospital care. Drake was arrested that same afternoon near the intersection of Prairie Avenue and East Street. He was charged with first-degree murder.
Drake is scheduled to be in court for a pre-trial hearing at 9 a.m. on June 2.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
