PONTIAC, Ill. (WAND) — A Correctional Sergeant and Correctional Officer were assaulted at Pontiac Correctional Center today.
Union leaders and Public Information Officer Naomi Puzzello confirmed that the officers were assaulted with a handmade weapon. Both officers survived but the sergeant had to be transported for emergency treatment and evaluation.
AFSCME Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch and AFSCME Local 494 President and Corrections Lieutenant William Lee released a joint statement regarding the incident.
"This incident serves as a painful reminder of the dangers that correctional employees face on the job every single day. This sergeant came to work today expecting to do his job and keep Pontiac Correctional Center safe, but instead became the victim of a vicious attack.
He was airlifted to OSF in Peoria, where he is being evaluated and treated. A correctional officer was also injured as he rushed to the sergeant’s aid and has since been treated for his injuries and released.
The bravery of the men and women who work at Pontiac Correctional Center was on full display today. Despite working short staffed, our officers on duty responded swiftly to apprehend the offending individual and assure medical treatment for the injured sergeant. Their swift and decisive response prevented a potentially deadly situation from spiraling out of control.
The thoughts of AFSCME members all across the state are with the injured sergeant and his family as we hope for a full recovery.”
The facility has been placed on lockdown and the incident is under investigation.
