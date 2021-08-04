JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A COVID-19 outbreak has developed among staff at Walmart in Jacksonville, health officials said.
According to the Morgan County Health Department, the exposures in this outbreak happened from July 27 to Aug. 1. All staff who were exposed during this time are encouraged to seek testing if they have symptoms or believe they have been exposed and stay home if they are sick.
Seven cases of the virus have been confirmed with this outbreak. There are a reported seven additional symptomatic cases associated with this outbreak that have not yet been tested.
The delta variant, which is a more contagious version of COVID-19, has been identified in the Morgan County community and can spread "very quickly," the health department said. Cases can be very mild to severe and have been identified in every age group.
Walmart said a third-party cleaning crew will come in to thoroughly clean the business.
MCHD is asking people to wear masks in public and practice physical distancing, regardless of vaccination status.
