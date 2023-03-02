URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called out to a Champaign-Urbana MTD building that is used by the Urbana School District early Thursday morning.
Crews responded to 1101 E. University around 12:30 a.m.
Employees from MTD that occupy the east portion of the building said there was a fire in the west wing of the building. That area is occupied by Urbana School District 116.
The building is a single story office complex.
Crews saw fire in the middle entrance. They were able to quickly knock the fire down.
No one was inside. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in less than 12 minutes.
MTD was able to occupy their half of the building and were not displaced. The school district will need to find somewhere else for those employees that were in this complex to work. There was heavy damage to the front office area of their wing.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.