SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - For 31 years, the Mini O'Beirne Crisis Nursery has worked to spread Christmas cheer throughout the community by opening its holiday store.
Director of the nursery Jen McMillin said the store is a place where kids can go and pick out their own presents for their loved ones.
"They get to spent a couple of dollars on a present for their mom or dad, their brother and sister or grandma and grandpa," McMillin said.
Erica Austin said she knows firsthand the impact the holiday store can have on children because she got to experience it herself.
"I remember, as a child, going with my little brother," Austin said. "I went from the age of five even up to a teen."
Now as a board member for the crisis nursery, Austin wants children to experience the magic of the holiday store just like she did.
"Now, I can help other young kids experience the same thing," Austin said. "It feels great."
This year because of the pandemic, McMillin said the holiday store will not open.
"We saw the rise in cases in the last month," McMillin said. "We grew more and more concerned about being able to keep everyone safe."
McMillin said the holiday store is the crisis nursery's biggest fundraiser, bringing in nearly $60,000 each year.
"All of our fundraising goes to support our 24 hour crisis childcare hours," McMillin said. "We also provide our basic needs pantry for families in need. We provide no cost diapers, formula and wipes."
Although the store was a major fundraiser for the nonprofit, Austin said it was never about the money, but rather showing children what it means to give.
"It was never about it being a money maker," Austin said. "It was about spreading the spirit of Christmas joy to all the youth, because every child should experience the joy of Christmas."
Instead of the store, the nursery will work to spread cheer by sending personalized letters from Santa Claus. Anyone who makes a donation to the nursery, no matter how big or how small, will receive a letter.
For more information about Letters from Santa, visit this link.
