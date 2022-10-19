CHAMPAIGN-UBANA, ILL (WAND) : The C-U Canteen Run is on the go as temperatures drop and they need your help with winter donations for the homeless.
The repurposed ambulance is making trips throughout the week in Champaign-Urbana and servicing homeless community members across the area. The ambulance is stocked with hygienic items, sweaters, coats, warmers, gloves, snacks and so many more essentials. However, they are running low as demand is picking up with temperatures dipping down.
Right now, supply coordinator Holly Spinner tells WAND News, they are especially in need of winter gear such as..
- Long sleeve shirts
- Sweaters
- Coats
- Blankets
- Thermal underwear
- Long pants
They are mostly looking for extended men sizes, so men's extra large and higher. Spinner says these donations make the world of a difference in our community, "this is very important to the community because we need to be kind to each other and help each other out and take care of one another, a lot of folks forget about those who are most vulnerable right now or homeless," Spinner says.
You can drop off donations at Faith United Methodist Church on South Prospect or Salvation Army on Market Drive. If you are interested in volunteering, reach out to cucanteenrun@gmail.com.
About C-U Canteen:
"The Salvation Army’s Canteen Truck is utilized on The Canteen Run, a volunteer run initiative established in 2022 to provide fellowship and distribute essentials to the homeless population in Champaign County. Items often donated for distribution include food, blankets, clothing, and hygiene products. Volunteers are always welcome and needed. The Canteen Run is made up of volunteers from local churches and organizations to serve those without an address in our communities."
